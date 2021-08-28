Home News
Tie the knot in style with a sea view in Ostend!

Couples willing to wed in Ostend today have a choice of outdoor locations.  A ceremony at the town hall is no longer obligatory.  

Rebecca en Guyllaume were the first couple to take advantage of this new opportunity.  They opted for the Venetian Galleries with a view of the North Sea as their venue, one of two permanent locations were this is now possible.  Fortunately, the weather was on their side and there was only a slight downpour. Couples wishing to get hitched in Ostend can now even suggest their own location.  It does have to be a neutral venue that has a public role, but those are basically the only conditions.

 

