Tie the knot in style with a sea view in Ostend!

Rebecca en Guyllaume were the first couple to take advantage of this new opportunity. They opted for the Venetian Galleries with a view of the North Sea as their venue, one of two permanent locations were this is now possible. Fortunately, the weather was on their side and there was only a slight downpour. Couples wishing to get hitched in Ostend can now even suggest their own location. It does have to be a neutral venue that has a public role, but those are basically the only conditions.