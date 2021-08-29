Demand for healthier Belgian fries creates new jobs

“It used to be quite simple” explains Ward Claerbout. “People wanted Belgian fries. Today consumers are on the look-out for healthier products like chips that can be baked in the oven and still stay crispy. Raw materials have also changed. Chips are being made from sweet potatoes. New technologies and production processes are required as well as extra staff.”

The expansion of production is good news for the local economy. Agristo is hiring a hundred new workers, mainly at its Wielsbeke plant. Today the plant already employs 260. The new production line will be operational next spring.