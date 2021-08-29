Flower Parade in Blankenberge

Each year the gold folk of the seaside resort of Blankenberge (West Flanders) look forward to their annual Flower Parade, an event that attracts large numbers of day-trippers. Despite the pandemic the parade is going ahead this year, but major changes have been made. The flowers will no longer parade through the streets on floats. Displays have been set out at 13 locations across this popular resort and visitors are invited to follow a special route that will take you past all the floats.