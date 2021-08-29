Lindenbos Castle goes up in flames

Fire broke out around 5AM. Several fire services attended the scene but were only able to tackle the blaze from the exterior. Firefighters used a ladder on a vehicle to make sure nobody was still inside. It took fire-fighters five hours to conquer the blaze.

The cause of the blaze is being examined. Arson is not ruled out.

The castle has been the scene of a series of fires in recent years. Lindenbos Castle is a listed building and the front of the building has already had to be reinforced following earlier fires.