Lindenbos Castle goes up in flames
Lindenbos Castle in Aartselaar (Antwerp Province) was engulfed in flames on Friday night. Unfortunately the building is so unstable that fire-fighters were unable to enter it. Luckily nobody was hurt in the blaze.
Fire broke out around 5AM. Several fire services attended the scene but were only able to tackle the blaze from the exterior. Firefighters used a ladder on a vehicle to make sure nobody was still inside. It took fire-fighters five hours to conquer the blaze.
The cause of the blaze is being examined. Arson is not ruled out.
The castle has been the scene of a series of fires in recent years. Lindenbos Castle is a listed building and the front of the building has already had to be reinforced following earlier fires.