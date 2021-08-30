Sports

Champions humiliated in “Battle of Flanders”

There was certainly no shortage of action in the Belgian First Division during the weekend. Union Saint-Gilloise are top of the league after beating Standard de Liège 4-0. However, Standard’s humiliation at been beaten so convincingly by a team that has only just been promoted falls into insignificance compared with how the reigning champions Club Brugge must feel after their 6-1 drubbing at the hands of AA Gent in Sunday afternoon’s “Battle of Flanders”. 

On Friday evening KV Mechelen drew 2-2 with KV Kortrijk. On Saturday there were wins for Sporting Charleroi, Seraing, Sint-Truiden and Union (photo above). On Sunday AA Gent, KRC Genk and Zulte Waregem took all three points from their respective games, while the match between Royal Antwerp FC and OH Leuven ended in a 2-2 draw. 

The results

KV Kortrijk 2 – 2 KV Mechelen

Sporting Charleroi 5 – 2 Beerschot

Cercle Brugge 0 – 1 Sporting Charleroi

KAS Eupen 1 – 2 RFC Seraing

Union Saint-Gilloise 4 – 0 Standard de Liège

KAA Gent 6 – 1 Club Brugge

Royal Antwerp FC 2 – 2 Oud Heverlee Leuven

KRC Genk 1 – 0 RSC Anderlecht

KV Oostende 0 – 2 Zulte Waregem

The league table after 6 games

1)Union Saint-Gilloise – 12 points

2)KAS Eupen – 11 points

3)Club Brugge – 11 points

4)KRC Genk – 10 points

5) KV Kortrijk – 10 points

6) Standard de Liège – 10 points

7) Sporting Charleroi

8) KV Oostende – 9 points

9) RFC Seraing – 9 points

10)    Zulte Waregem – 8 points

11)    KAA Gent – 7 points

12)    RSC Anderlecht – 7 points

13)    KV Mechelen – 7 points

14)    Sint-Truiden – 7 points

15)    Royal Antwerp FC – 5 points

16)    Cercle Brugge – 5 points

17)    Oud Heverlee Leuven – 4 points

18)    Beerschot – 1 points

