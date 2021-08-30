Champions humiliated in “Battle of Flanders”

There was certainly no shortage of action in the Belgian First Division during the weekend. Union Saint-Gilloise are top of the league after beating Standard de Liège 4-0. However, Standard’s humiliation at been beaten so convincingly by a team that has only just been promoted falls into insignificance compared with how the reigning champions Club Brugge must feel after their 6-1 drubbing at the hands of AA Gent in Sunday afternoon’s “Battle of Flanders”.