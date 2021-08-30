Champions humiliated in “Battle of Flanders”
There was certainly no shortage of action in the Belgian First Division during the weekend. Union Saint-Gilloise are top of the league after beating Standard de Liège 4-0. However, Standard’s humiliation at been beaten so convincingly by a team that has only just been promoted falls into insignificance compared with how the reigning champions Club Brugge must feel after their 6-1 drubbing at the hands of AA Gent in Sunday afternoon’s “Battle of Flanders”.
On Friday evening KV Mechelen drew 2-2 with KV Kortrijk. On Saturday there were wins for Sporting Charleroi, Seraing, Sint-Truiden and Union (photo above). On Sunday AA Gent, KRC Genk and Zulte Waregem took all three points from their respective games, while the match between Royal Antwerp FC and OH Leuven ended in a 2-2 draw.
The results
KV Kortrijk 2 – 2 KV Mechelen
Sporting Charleroi 5 – 2 Beerschot
Cercle Brugge 0 – 1 Sporting Charleroi
KAS Eupen 1 – 2 RFC Seraing
Union Saint-Gilloise 4 – 0 Standard de Liège
KAA Gent 6 – 1 Club Brugge
Royal Antwerp FC 2 – 2 Oud Heverlee Leuven
KRC Genk 1 – 0 RSC Anderlecht
KV Oostende 0 – 2 Zulte Waregem
The league table after 6 games
1)Union Saint-Gilloise – 12 points
2)KAS Eupen – 11 points
3)Club Brugge – 11 points
4)KRC Genk – 10 points
5) KV Kortrijk – 10 points
6) Standard de Liège – 10 points
7) Sporting Charleroi
8) KV Oostende – 9 points
9) RFC Seraing – 9 points
10) Zulte Waregem – 8 points
11) KAA Gent – 7 points
12) RSC Anderlecht – 7 points
13) KV Mechelen – 7 points
14) Sint-Truiden – 7 points
15) Royal Antwerp FC – 5 points
16) Cercle Brugge – 5 points
17) Oud Heverlee Leuven – 4 points
18) Beerschot – 1 points