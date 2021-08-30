Former IOC President Jacques Rogge dies aged 79

Jacques Rogge was born on May 2, 1942 in Ghent, East Flanders. By the age of 3 he was accompanying his parents on sailing trips along West Flemish coast.

He went on to compete in sailing’s Finn class in three Olympics — Mexico City 1968, Munich 1972 and Montréal 1976. He also played 10 years on Belgium’s national rugby team.

Jacques Rogge began his career in sports administration at the age of 34 as an athlete’s representative on Belgium’s national Olympic Committee. As Belgium’s team leader for the 1980 Moscow Olympics, he resisted pressure to adhere to the U.S.-led boycott following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. The Belgian team went to Moscow and competed under the Olympic flag.

Rogge headed the Belgian Olympic Committee from 1989-1992 and was president of the European Olympic Committees from 1989-2001. He became an IOC member in 1991 and won praise for his role as chairman of the coordination commission for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Rogge was made a count by Belgium’s King Albert II in 2002 and received an honorary British knighthood in London in 2014.