Sacked Mayor refuses to give back the keys to De Panne Town Hall

Things came to a head in De Panne when the Flemish nationalist Alderwoman Cindy Verbrugge announced that she and her party were leaving the coalition headed by Mr Degrieck in order to form a new coalition with the group headed by the former Mayor and Flemish socialist federal MP Ann Vanheste.

During a turbulent council meeting last week the necessary steps were taken to effect a change of coalition. Mr Degrieck and his team were told to make way for Ms Vanheste straight away. Mr Degrieck has initiated proceedings with the Council of State in an effort to be able to stay on as Mayor.

With a new coalition in charge Mr Degrieck and the Het Plan B Aldermen have been asked to return their Town Hall keys and to change their log ins to a host of computer programmes.

Mr Degrieck was also told to change the name of his Facebook page from "Mayor of De Panne". He has refused to do so. He told VRT Radio 2 West Flanders that he will wait for the Council of State’s ruling before he and his colleagues do anything. He added that the decision taken at the council meeting was “invalid”.