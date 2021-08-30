Second Paralympic gold medal for Michèle George

The Tokyo games are the third in a row in which she has taken gold, after having won Paralympic gold medals in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016. Her gold medal on Monday is Team Belgium’s 7th at the Tokyo Paralympics so far.

Michèle George was the favourite to take gold. She finished three tenths better than her nearest rival, the Dutch jockey Frank Hosmar.

Last week Michèle George took her first gold medal of year’s games in the individual test.

Taking a second gold medal was not going to be easy as Frank Hosmar had set the bar high, scoring 80,240. However, Michèle Georges and her horse Best of 8 were on top form. They scored 80,590 points, enough to take the ultimate prize. The other Belgian in action Kevin Van Ham came in 8th.