200 Covid patients in ICUs, over 2,000 new cases
The number of patients being treated in a Belgian hospital for Covid remains stable, but the number of patients in critical care has risen above 200. The average number of new cases has topped 2,000 for the first time in months.
By 29 August 8,405,866 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 85.2% of adults and works out at 73% of the total population. 8,074,508 had got their second shot.
In the week to 30 August on average 60 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 1% on the week.
On Monday 57 patients were hospitalised. 27 were discharged.
674 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 3% on the week. 200 are in intensive care. 108 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.
In the week to 27 August on average 6 deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is 15% up on the previous week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 27 August, 2,012 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 3% on the week.
On average 41,300 tests are carried out each day in the week to 27 August. The figure is down 10% on the week. 5.4% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.7%.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.02. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 102 others and the epidemic is widening.