200 Covid patients in ICUs, over 2,000 new cases

By 29 August 8,405,866 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 85.2% of adults and works out at 73% of the total population. 8,074,508 had got their second shot.

In the week to 30 August on average 60 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 1% on the week.

On Monday 57 patients were hospitalised. 27 were discharged.

674 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 3% on the week. 200 are in intensive care. 108 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 27 August on average 6 deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is 15% up on the previous week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 27 August, 2,012 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 3% on the week.

On average 41,300 tests are carried out each day in the week to 27 August. The figure is down 10% on the week. 5.4% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.7%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.02. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 102 others and the epidemic is widening.