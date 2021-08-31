Belgian injured in Kabul blast, 125 still want to get out

Several Belgians were in the vicinity of Kabul Airport at the time of the attack but only one was injured. A second Belgian in the queue had also been hurt, but his injures were not related to the blast attributed to terrorist outfit IS-K.

The Belgian embassy in Pakistan is in contact with both nationals, who are not being identified. No details about their injuries are being released either.

125 Belgians and people with ties to Belgium have come forward and notified the Belgian embassy in Islamabad (Pakistan) of their wish to leave the country. Belgium earlier halted evacuation flights from Kabul due to the terrorist threat.

Getting out has become more difficult in recent days. Some people are attempting to reach the Pakistani border under their own steam, but if they do not possess a valid visa or official document delivered by the Pakistani authorities they are not allowed to cross.

The Belgian embassy is following the situation, but at the minute has no precise solution for people stuck at the border. In recent days several Afghans have travelled to Islamabad from Belgium in a bid to find diplomatic support for relatives stuck on the border.