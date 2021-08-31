It’s Oxford for Crown Princess Elisabeth

The 19-year-old embarks on the three-year course in October. The crown princess is scheduled to make regular trips to Belgium and will stay in touch with Belgian public life and attend official engagements together with King Filip, members of her family or alone.

The crown princess is no stranger to Britain’s shores and the ways of the British people. In 2020 she obtained her international baccalaureate at the UWC Atlantic College outside Cardiff.

In July she completed her studies at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels. “I enjoyed my time at the RMA tremendously” she told newsmen this summer. “I met many fantastic people and built up a lot of experience.”

The princess is hoping for more of the same in the UK.