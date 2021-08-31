Princess Elisabeth in John le Carré's footsteps at Oxford

Lincoln College is one of Oxford smaller colleges with around 300 undergraduates. Diversity and a strong sense of community are among the college’s core values. Undergraduates enjoy extensive sports opportunities including rowing. And, of course, the college has one of the finest libraries of Oxford.

Reading arts where drama and music play an important role is a popular choice at Lincoln. Princess Elisabeth with her family’s artistic bent will certainly fit in well. The future queen plays the piano and also paints.

How much the princess’s education is going to set back King Filip is unclear, but the college’s website speaks of fees between 1,370 euros and 2,000 euros per month for 2021-22. To study at Lincoln non-UK nationals have to fork out between 31,000 and 44,000 euros.

The college is holding a virtual open day on 17 September. Alumni include spy and author John le Carré and actress Emily Mortimer.

Princess Elisabeth is not the only Belgian royal studying in the UK. Her brother Prince Gabriel will be attending the National Mathematics and Science College in Coventry, Warks., from September.