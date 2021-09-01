“Dance party at ‘Red & Blue’ club on Thursday”

Clubs remain shut till 1 October, but private parties are permitted. Owner Nourdin Ben Sallam intends to open his dive with a private party: “Everybody who wants to come will get an invite” he told VRT.

“We’ve been closed for 18 months and are really looking forward to a party.”

“Private parties are permitted. Like wedding parties with a DJ. I’ve turned tomorrow’s reopening into a private event. Send us an email if you want an invite. I expect the police to carry out checks, but they are very welcome. We’re not doing anything illegal.”

That remains to be seen. The club intends to use the Covid Safe Ticket system that proves holders have immunity, are vaccinated or have tested negative for coronavirus, but this arrangement isn’t allowed for private parties. Indoor private events are limited to 200 people.

“We expect 200 people” says Nourdin. “That’s why we are using the certificate. You won’t get in without one. It’s going to be a busy day today in order to get everything ready after 18 months. The brewery has already delivered the beer.”