Catastrophic summer for Brussels hotels

Yves Fonck of the Brussels Hotel Association: “Fear of the pandemic put tourists off. Moreover, the weather was poor. It rained an awful lot. Many people preferred to seek out sunnier climes in the south than to spend time in Brussels”.

The fate of Brussels this summer was shared by cities like Bruges, Antwerp and Namur, but Limburg, the Flemish coast and the Ardennes thrived.

Holiday tourism usually falls back after the summer. Yves Fonck says Brussels is now pinning its hopes on the business traveller, but if up to 85% of rooms are filled in a normal September bookings have so far only been made for 10% of rooms at most.

All this does not auger well. The moratorium on businesses going to the wall has ended. Several hoteliers have sought court protection from creditors. These businesses now have to propose debt repayment plans that can be extended for up to one year. Yves Fonck fears that if temporary unemployment arrangements introduced due to the pandemic are axed many redundancies will follow as early as October.

“It’s too late to stage a publicity campaign to reverse the trend. We’re banking on the success of city trips this September and are hoping to fill up to 30% of rooms”.