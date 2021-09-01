Health
ROBIN UTRECHT

Corona update: rise in new cases continues

Over 2,000 people are now coming down with coronavirus each day, but over 70% of the population is now fully vaccinated.

Colin Clapson

In the week to 28 August Belgian science health institute Sciensano recorded 2,025 new cases a day on average.  The figure is up 4% on the week.

On average 5.1 deaths were recorded.  That’s down 3% on the week.

In the week to 31 August on average 61 Covid patients were hospitalised each day.  668 patients are in hospital with Covid.  The figure is up 5% on the week.  190 are in critical care.

8.4 million people have had at least one shot of a corona vaccine.  That’s 73% of the population.  8.1 million or 70.3% of the population are fully vaccinated.

Top stories