Relaxation of corona restrictions except in Brussels

Hospitality returns more or less to normal. The 1AM closing time is trashed. An unlimited number of people can sit at one table and parties no longer have to sit 1.5 metres apart.

Bar service returns and you can even sit at the bar.

Punters and staff standing up and moving about still need to don a face covering, while the manager must measure air quality and ensure sufficient ventilation.

Dancing is permitted from 1 October, but is already allowed at private parties.

Discotheques remain closed till 1 October.

In Brussels the 1AM closing time remains. Parties may not exceed 8 people and must remain 1.5 metres apart. No bar service!

In Flanders and Wallonia no restrictions apply to events indoors for 200 people, outdoors for 400. Face coverings and social distancing are not required. A Covid Safe Ticket proving vaccination, immunity or a recent test result isn’t required.