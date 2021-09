Waregem Koerse, the highlight of the horseracing social calendar, was held on Monday in Waregem (West Flanders). Ladies tried to outdo each other in headwear at this Flemish Ascot. Waregem Koerse had to be abandoned last year due to the pandemic. It went ahead in 2021 but crowds were smaller as social distancing measures were in place: 25,000 attended compared to 40,000 in 2019.