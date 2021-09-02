“Serious financial crimes no longer investigated in Brussels”

1 September is the start of the new judicial year and an opportunity for the country’s top magistrates to draw attention of their concerns. A lack of detectives and investigators in Brussels means serious economic crimes will now go uninvestigated.

Chief public prosecutor Johan Delmulle spoke of the judicial backlog at the Brussels appeal court that had now reached alarming proportions. “It’s a backlog that is most noticeable with regard to economic, financial and tax crimes. It demotivates staff, who feel they are not making any headway” said Delmulle.

Complex investigations are carried out by federal judicial police. In 2002 the service could count on 131 specialised investigators. Today their number has dwindled to 87.

To address this shortage choices now have to be made. All new financial and fiscal dossiers will first be examined by a special commission. If the commission feels the dossier isn’t weighty enough, it won’t be dealt with by federal judicial police. The dossier may be examined by local police or subpoenaed.

Mr Delmulle also pointed to the challenges posed by mega trials involving six or more sessions and lasting two or more weeks. These trials cost an awful lot both financially and with regard to staff.

“I’m calling on all involved to ensure the criminal process remains credible in Brussels” said Delmulle.