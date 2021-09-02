Corona update: 60 hospitalisations a day on average
In the week to 1 September on average 61.7 Covid patients were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 7% on the week.
According to Belgian science health institute Sciensano in the week to 29 August over 2,000 new cases a day are being recorded on average.
Some 41,000 tests are being carried out each day. The figure is down 7% on the week.
Since the start of the pandemic 25,380 deaths have been linked to Covid. On average 5.1 deaths were recorded each day. That’s down 3% on the week.