Corona update: 60 hospitalisations a day on average

In the week to 1 September on average 61.7 Covid patients were hospitalised each day.  The figure is up 7% on the week.

Colin Clapson

According to Belgian science health institute Sciensano in the week to 29 August over 2,000 new cases a day are being recorded on average.

Some 41,000 tests are being carried out each day.  The figure is down 7% on the week.

Since the start of the pandemic 25,380 deaths have been linked to Covid.  On average 5.1 deaths were recorded each day.  That’s down 3% on the week.

 

