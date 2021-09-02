Flanders colours red on European map
On Thursday’s update of the corona map published by the European Centre for Disease Control Flanders turns from orange to red as does Wallonia. Brussels remains dark red.
Red indicates over 200 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 head of population over the last two weeks. Dark red is used for areas with over 500 cases. The number of positive tests also plays a role in the choice of colour and this is what pushed Flanders over the edge.
In Flanders the number of cases per 100,000 head of population during the last fortnight is just under 200, but over 4% of tests are now coming back positive. In Brussels the figure is now 550 cases per 100,000.