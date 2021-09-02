Royal family in corona quarantine
One of King Filip’s youngest children has tested positive for coronavirus. The king and queen have also taken a test that came back negative, but the royal family will quarantine for the time being.
The king and queen will limit their contacts this week and next and will cancel all engagements. For Queen Mathilde this is a particular blow as she will not be able to attend Friday’s funeral of her beloved uncle Henri d’Udekem d’Acoz that takes place in Poperinge (West Flanders) tomorrow.