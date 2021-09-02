Silver for Celen in road race

The T1/T2 road race covers two laps of 13.2 km. Celen finished the first lap in 4th position, but during the second was able to make good lost ground.

Celen’s silver is the 13th medal for Belgium at the Paralympics. The athlete told reporters that initially he was disappointed not to win gold, but is now highly satisfied.

“I arrived here as the world champion eying gold, but soon I noticed the presence of riders who were better at climbing. Still it’s been a great season. I raced twice and took two medals. I’m world champion and am leading in the world cup race. I know what I’m training for” he said as his sights switched to the 2024 Paris Paralympics.