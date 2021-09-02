Spoiled banknotes flood into National Bank

“So far 60,000 spoiled banknotes have been brought into the National Bank” says spokesman Geert Sciot. “People simply didn’t have the time to bring them to safety. We’re still receiving banknotes that are being returned via commercial banks, all with branches in the Liege area and the Ardennes.”

The notes are being returned by members of the public and shopkeepers, but notes in cashpoints too were destroyed. In Germany that faces a similar problem attempts are made to clean the banknotes. Here this isn’t tried.

“We decided to destroy the notes if we feel they are too badly damaged. We’re not going to bother to clean and dry them. Bills should be of high quality so they can be used in ATMs” says Sciot. “People can bring their notes to the National Bank in person, if they so wish. They will get fresh notes.”

Checking the quality of paper notes is an intensive job that is done by hand. “We have deployed extra staff and his operation is getting top priority” says the spokesman. “The service is free. As long as you possess over half a note, you can get it exchanged. Last year we changed 1.6 million notes.”