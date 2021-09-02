Three Flemish unis in Times Higher Education Top 150 ranking

Flemish universities clearly outperform Francophone unis. The Francophone University of Louvain only comes home in 158th place. Other Belgian universities didn’t make the Top 200.

Leuven rector Luc Sels is proud of his university’s performance: “It’s something special if you end up in an international Top 50. You notice other unis eye the peloton leaders. We’re now among the top four, five or six in continental Europe and that’s a position we want to retain.”

Ghent University stands on place 96. Rector Rik Van de Walle is highly satisfied: “It’s a very prestigious ranking that people follow abroad. Our higher place is the result of an improved reputation both with regard to teaching and research. I believe there is still margin for improvement, though this gets more difficult the higher you climb. I honestly believe we will improve our ranking in years to come.”

Antwerp University jumps from 170 to 143. “It’s great news and an incentive to do more” says rector Herman Van Goethem, who links the improvement to the publication of more research results.

Van Goethem notes a good position can have far-reaching ramifications: “Internationalisation is very important for unis. You need to work together with foreign universities because interdisciplinary research has become so important. How do you find a good partner? You check the Times Higher Education Ranking!”