1.25 million requests for free PCR tests during July and August

During July and August there were 1.25 million requests for a free PCR tests for coronavirus in Belgium. Anyone that was not fully immunised against coronavirus was entitled to up to two PCR tests free of charge. Having a negative PCR test could be used to, for example, go on a foreign holiday or be allowed to attend an event such as a music festival or a football match. Not everyone that requested a PCR test turned up to be tested. Around 30% of those that asked for a test failed to show. In addition to the 1.25 million free tests a further 240,000 tested were paid for by those that took them during the two summer vacation months.