COVID-19: Fewer deaths, more hospitalisations and positive test results

Meanwhile, 8,431, 367 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,146, 325 have been fully immunised. This is 83.47% of the adult population and 70.71% of the population as a whole. In Flanders 89.4% of adults are fully immunised.

In the Brussels-Capital Region this is just 62%. In Wallonia (excluding the German-speaking municipalities) 76.6% of all adults are fully immunised. In the 9 German-speaking municipalities in the East of Liège Province this is 73%.

During the week from 24 August to 30 August an average of 2,049 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 5% up on the previous week.

Between 24 and 30 August an average of 5 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 12% on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,392 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 26 August to 1 September an average of 65 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is a rise of 14% on the figures for the previous week. There are currently 657 with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 194 are on ICUs.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.09. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 109 others.