Lukaku and Vanaken turned the tide in Tallin

Käit put Estonia one up on 2 minutes with a well-struck shot. It wasn’t until midway through the first half that the Belgians showed any signs of attacking prowess.

The Red Devils equalised through a Hans Vanaken header on 22 minutes. On the half hour Carrasco came close to putting Belgium ahead. However, shortly afterwards Lukaku did the business for Belgium, and it was 1-2 to the Red Devils after a series of blunders in the Estonian defence.

The Estonians kept fighting though and Boyata came close to scoring an own goal when Anier’s shot that had been boxed away by Courtois bounced back off him. Just before half time a Saelemaekers shot hit the crossbar. The half ended 1-2 to Belgium.