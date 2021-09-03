Wheelchair sprinter overcomes sabotage to take gold in Tokyo

Peter Genyn’s time of 20.33 seconds meant that as in Rio 5 years ago he is Paralympic Champion in the 100-metre sprint event. Another Belgian Roger Habsch took bronze. Previously Peter Genyn and Roger Habsch had already taken silver and bronze respectively in the 100-metre event.

Genyn’s biggest rival for gold in the 100 metres was the Fin Toni Piispanen. Piispanen had already taken gold in the 200-metre sprint and was favourite to win the 100 metres.

The world record holder Genyn and fellow-Belgian Habsch got off to a strong start leaving Piispanen a short distance behind them. Gold and silver for Belgian looked a very distinct possibility mid-way into the race. However, Piispanen edged just ahead of Habsch in an exciting finish.