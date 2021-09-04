An average of 5 COVID-19 deaths in Belgium each day

During the week from 25 to 31 August an average of 4.9 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is a fall of 23% compared with the average daily death toll during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,397 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 25 to 31 August an average of 2,034 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium. This is 3% up on the average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 41,400 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. Of those tested 5.4% tested positive for the virus. This exceeds the 5% threshold above which the WHO considers an epidemic to “be giving cause for concern”.

During the week from 28 August to 3 September the country’s hospitals reported an average of 65.3 admissions of patients with COVID-19 each day. This is up 12% on the average for the previous week. There are currently 677 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 199 are on ICUs.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.09. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 108 others.

The incidence of coronavirus per 100,000 people in Belgium during the past 14 days currently stands at 244.1, a rise of 6%.