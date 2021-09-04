Fine weather with temperatures as high as 27°C

Summer 2021 was the wettest summer since records began and came close to even being the wettest season on record in Belgium. Only the autumn of 1976 was even wetter than this summer. Change appears to be afoot though with weather forecasters promising us an Indian summer during the coming week.

During the past few days, the weather has improved considerably and this will continue during the weekend and into next week. Today and tomorrow temperatures will reach 26°C, although the occasional scattered shower can’t be ruled out.

During next week temperatures will easily reach the mid-20s. On Monday and Tuesday there will still be cloud. However, Wednesday will be a clear, sunny and warm day with temperatures reaching 27°C. Make the most of it while you can though, because the possibility of showers and even thunderstorms will increase considerable during the second half of the week. Nevertheless, it will remain warm.