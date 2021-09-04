Man that found fugitive soldier’s body suspected of attempting to steal a machine gun

The man is already a suspect in an investigation into the possession of illegal firearms and is being investigated for having provide a German newspaper with photographs of Jürgen Conings’ remains.

On 20 June both the hunter and the Mayor of Maaseik noticed a penetrating smell while they were in the Dilsenbos, an area of woodland in the Limburg municipality of Dilsem-Stockem. The police were informed, and it soon become clear that the source of the smell was the dead body of the soldier Jürgen Conings, who had been missing for just over a month.

On the same evening detectives found Jürgen Conings’ P90 machine gun a few metres away from where his body had been found. The weapon appeared to have only been hidden recently, while it seemed clear that Jürgen Conings had been dead for some time. A pedometer found on his body showed that he had only walked 800 metres since his disappearance.

This would indicate that he had died not long after he disappeared. But who had moved the gun? Detectives now suspect the hunter. They believe he hid the machine in order to be able to collect it later. An investigation has been launched in order to prove this hypothesis.

The hunter is also suspected of possessing weapons illegally after detectives found several unlicenced firearms at his home. He is also being investigated on suspicion of having provided a German media outlet with photographs of Jürgen Conings’ remains.