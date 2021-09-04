Mortality rate back to pre-pandemic levels

During the 5 years between the start of 2015 and the end of 2019 the average of number of deaths in Belgium fluctuated between 295 and 303 per day. Statbel’s latest figures show that the mortality rate in Belgium now stands at 300 deaths/day. The figure of 300/day includes all deaths, be they from illnesses (including COVID-19), accidents or simply due to old age.

Stabel’s latest figures are in stark contrast to those on the mortality rate during 2020. Last year there were an average of 347 deaths each day. This is around 1/6 more than the average number of deaths each day during previous years. Last year 18,105 more people died in Belgium than was the case in 2019, an increase of 16.64%. Like many other countries Belgium was subject to excess mortality in 2020.