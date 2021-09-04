Rail company warns that it is likely to busy on trains to the coast

The trains that are running will take longer to reach their destination as they are being diverted. Passengers on some services will have to either change trains at Ghent of use a replacement bus service for part of their journey.

IC services between Genk (Limburg) and Blankenberge (West Flanders) are being diverted between Ghent and Bruges, prolonging journey times by around 20 minutes.

IC services between Antwerp and Ostend will terminate at Ghent. Passengers for Bruges and Ostend will need to change trains at Ghent.

IC services between Brussels Airport-Zaventem en Knokke will terminate at Ghent. Passengers for Bruges and Knokke will need to change at Ghent. A shuttle train service is in operation between Bruges and Knokke.

No services are running this weekend between Bruges and Zeebrugge-Strand. A replacement bus service is in place.

A replacement bus service has also been provided between Ghent-Saint-Peter's (Gent Sint-Pieters) and Bruges. The busses will stop en route at Drongen, Landegem, Hansbeke, Bellem, Aalter, Maria-Aalter, Beernem and Oostkamp.

Next weekend (11 and 12/09) and during the weekends of 25-26/09, 2-3/10 and 9-10/10 Infrabel will also be working on the line between Ghent and Bruges. Then too there will be changes to services.

NMBS advises those wishing to travel to the coast to carefully plan their journey before setting off.