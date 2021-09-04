Immunisation rate still below 70% in 21 Flemish municipalities

This is well above the target of 70% immunised that was set before the start of the vaccination campaign. A further 2.44% of Flemings have received 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine. With this in mind and taking into account that some additional people may decide to get vaccinated between now and mid-October. It is not unlikely that by then more than 80% of Flemings will have been fully immunised by then.

Despite the generally good figures, the immunisation rate in some Flemish municipalities is well-bellow average. In 21 of the 300 municipality that make up our region fewer than 70% of the population has been fully immunised.

The lion’s share of the municipalities where the percentage of the population immunised is below 70% are Flemish Brabant municipalities that are close to Brussels.

Elsewhere, the West Flemish town of Ronse also has an immunisation rate below 70% as do the Limburg municipalities of Voeren and Maasmechelen. Flanders’ most populous municipality, the City of Antwerp also has an immunisation rate well below 70%. However, at 63% it is still 13.5% higher than it is in Brussels.

So far more than 5 million people in Flanders have been fully immunised. More than 70% of the entire population has been fully immunised in 279 Flemish municipalities.

Some of the 21 others have immunisation rates of almost 70%. Dilbeek (Flemish Brabant), Maasmechelen and Voeren (both Limburg) have immunisation rates of 69%. However, some others such as Machelen (Flemish Brabant, 59%) and Wemmel (also Flemish Brabant, 61%) fall well short.

On the interactive map below, you can check what percentage of the population has been fully immunised in your municipality. The map only covers the municipalities in the 5 Flemish Provinces.