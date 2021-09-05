1,500 protesters at demonstration against mandatory vaccination

The Francophone daily La Capitale reports that the protesters also wished to express their displeasure at what they believe is “medical disinformation” spread by the media. Consequently, the march ended outside the Broadcasting Centre site that the VRT shares with the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF in Schaarbeek (Brussels).

The march was organised by David Bouillon, a GP from Mons (Hainaut), who is heavily opposed to vaccination. Dr Bouillon has also initiated legal proceedings against the Belgian Government and the European Commission.

Saturday’s demonstration was authorised by the Brussels North Local Police Service.