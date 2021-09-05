Gold medallist Peter Genyn wasn’t the only Belgian Paralympian to fall victim to sabotage

Just two hours prior to the 100-metre sprint race Peter Genyn discovered that his wheelchair had been all but completely wrecked. All three tyres had been punctured and the frame of the wheelchair was badly damaged. Team Belgium mechanics performed what was nothing short of a miracle to get the wheelchair ready in time for the race. Their efforts were rewarded as like 5 years ago in Rio Peter Genyn took gold and became Paralympic Champion in the 100-metre sprint.

It has now emerged that Peter Genyn was not the only Belgian to suffer at the hands on the saboteur. VRT Sport’s Geert Heremans told VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ that “Wheelchair sprinter Joyce Lefevre had three of her tyres punctured and Roger Habsch’s wheelchair was also badly damaged”.

"It would appear that someone has not only targeted Peter Genyn, but the whole Belgian delegation”.

"The strange thing is that no other country was confronted with this kind of problem. It remains a unique and strange story and I ask myself if we will ever know who was behind this”, Geert Heremans added.