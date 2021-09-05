Two Belgian tourists die on Greek holiday island
Two Belgian tourists are reported to have drowned while holidaying on the Greek island of Crete. The news has been reported by various Greek media. Several Greek websites report that two middle-aged men went swimming in the sea despite the water being very choppy. Other tourists that were nearby noticed that the Belgians were in difficulty, and they contacted the emergency services.
The emergency services were able to get the two Belgian men out of the water. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. However, they had already died before they arrived. One Greek websites writes that lifeguards were not yet on duty at the time when the two men drowned.
The Belgian Foreign Ministry in Brussels will only confirm that there has been a fatal incident involving two Belgians on Crete. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson was unable to give any further details.