Two motorists flee the scene after bizarre accident on West Flemish motorway

The accident happened just before the end of the motorway in Ieper. A small lorry and a Polish-registered Ford Fiesta collided before crashing into the central reservation. The small lorry turned over, blocking two lanes. The badly damaged Polish car came to a standstill on the hard shoulder, knocking over a sign. This left the entire Ieper-bound carriageway of the motorway blocked.

Police and the Fire Service diverted motorists a way from the accident scene as best they could. However, some unfortunate motorists were stuck on the road until around 11pm.

Both motorists that were involved in the accident fled the scene. Police sources have told VRT News that both drivers are Polish nationals. No one was injured in the accident. However, a dog belonging to one of the drivers was killed after it was hit by another vehicle while the were fleeing the accident scene.