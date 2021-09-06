East Flemish municipality joins forces with Google to help local traders go digital

The Merelbeke Alderman responsible for local economy and trade Tim De Keukelaere (liberal) told the VRT News that “We are going to coach local traders and lead them along the road towards digitalisation".

The coronavirus pandemic served to accelerate the move toward buying goods online. With some shops closed for a total of around 3 months last year and restrictions in place on the number of customers allowed into stores even when they were allowed to open, shopkeepers in Merelbeke, just like everywhere else, were forced to experiment with web shops and other digital tools.

"70% of online purchases are made from international companies. So, it is important that we coach our local shopkeepers”.