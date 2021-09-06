Free public transport during Brussels’ Car-free Sunday
The Brussels public transport company MIVB has confirmed that its entire bus, tram and underground Metro railway network will be free-of-charge during the Car-free Sunday on 19 September. As in previous years the Car-free Sunday in Brussels (and numerous other cities across Flanders and the rest of Belgium) is on the 3rd Sunday of September.
It comes at the end of Mobility Week, during which we are encouraged to reflect on our transport choices and try out more sustainable methods of getting from A to B such as cycling, walking or taking public transport.
All the MIVB’s services will be free from the start of service (normally between 5am and 6am) and the end of service that is usually some time between midnight and 1am.