Genk pupils become the first in Flanders to be offered coronavirus jabs at school

The school’s headmaster Wilfried Steegmans told VRT News that “The jab is being administered in our own medical room. The number of youngsters being vaccinated this morning is between 10 and 15.”

At the start of the school year last Wednesday just 65% of children in Genk between the ages of 12 and 17 had been vaccinated. This compares with an average of 80% in Flanders as a whole.

The Mayor of Genk Wim Dries (Christian democrat) told VRT News “We want to do all we can to push up the vaccination rate”.

It was Mr Dries that took the initiative for the school vaccination scheme. “There are currently around 1,500 pupils at schools in Genk that have not yet been vaccinated against coronavirus. By taking the vaccination centre into the 9 secondary school we hope to reach at least half of them”, the Mayor said.