International Photography Biennial opens in Ostend

Those that have bought a ticket for the Fort Napoleon exhibition will also be able to go and look at work that is on display at various other indoor locations across Ostend, including the city’s Anglican church. There is also an outdoor exhibition on the route between Fort Napoleon an Mu.Zee. The International Photography Biennial in Ostend runs until 24 October.

Those of you that are able to read Dutch or French will find more information on the International Photography Biennial’s website.