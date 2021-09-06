Lukaku on target in his 100th international as Belgium enjoy a convincing win against the Czechs 

Back in March the Czechs gave the Red Devils a run for their money in a match that ended in a draw. With this in mind the Belgians knew that the Czech Republic was going to be a tougher opponent than Estonia had been on Thursday. With the return of supporters to the King Boudewijn Stadium in Brussels to cheer on the national side the team knew that they had something to prove.

The fans didn’t have long to find something to cheer about with Romelu Lukaku making it 1-0 to Belgium with just 8 minutes on the clock. Sunday’s game was Lukaku’s 100 international, and the goal was his 67th for his country.

The Belgians remained very much in control. However, the next big chance didn’t come until on the half hour when Hazard set Lukaku free in front of goal. The Czech’s substitute keeper Stanek was able to deny him though with an excellent save. At the other end Courtois was on hand to deny Vydra after a badly judged back pass from Vertonghen.

As had been the case with Lukaku’s opener, Hans Vanaken was instrumental in the build up to Belgium’s second goal that was scored by Eden Hazard (photo, below). Belgium were 2-0 op 41 minutes.

Just before half time the Czechs had an opportunity to pull one back. However, Soucek’s shot went straight to Courtois.