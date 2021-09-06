Two people die in head-on collision in Ieper

The accident happened on a bend. One of the vehicles involved was registered in France, the other here in Belgium. The driver of the Belgian car was alone in their vehicle. They died at the scene. The driver of the French car sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. Their passenger was killed in the accident.

The West Flemish Judicial Authorities have appointed an accident investigation expert to look into the exact circumstances of the crash. The Rijselweg was closed to traffic for a time on Sunday night, but has since reopened.