Two people die in head-on collision in Ieper
Two people have died after the cars they were travelling in collided head-on on a road in the West Flemish town of Ieper. A third person was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the crash on the Rijselseweg. It is probable that the driver of one of the vehicles swerved onto the wrong side of the road causing the vehicle they were driving to crash head-on into an oncoming car.
The accident happened on a bend. One of the vehicles involved was registered in France, the other here in Belgium. The driver of the Belgian car was alone in their vehicle. They died at the scene. The driver of the French car sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. Their passenger was killed in the accident.
The West Flemish Judicial Authorities have appointed an accident investigation expert to look into the exact circumstances of the crash. The Rijselweg was closed to traffic for a time on Sunday night, but has since reopened.