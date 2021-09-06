Van Aert and Kopecky hoping for gold at Cycling World Championships
In two weeks, the Cycling World Championships will get under way. For the first time in almost 20 years the championships are being held in Belgium. Championships will get under way. With Wout Van Aert and Lotte Kopecky Belgium has favourites for gold in both the men’s and women’s competitions.
Wout van Aert (photo above) will be hoping to go one better than his two silver medals at last year’s World Championships in Imola. Van Aert is favourite in both the road race and the time trial.
Remco Evenepoel will also be competing in both the road race and the time trial. The Flemish Brabant cyclist has had some health issues in recent weeks. However, the Belgian cycling team coach has every confidence that Evenepoel will be in top form for the World Championships.
The other members of the men’s team are Tim Declercq, Tiesj Benoot, Dylan Teuns, Jasper Stuyven, Victor Campenaerts and Yves Lampaert.
This means that after 15 World Championships there is no place in the team for Philippe Gilbert. After 14 World Champions Greg Van Avermaet also hasn’t been selected.
High hopes for Lotte Kopecky
In the women’s competition Belgium have a strong candidate in the shape of Lotte Kopecky. Last weekend she showed what she is worth in the Women’s Vuelta.
With the speedy Jolien D’hoore Belgium has a second trump card. The other members of the women’s team are Shari Bossuyt, Kim De Baat, Valerie Demey and Jesse Vandenbulcke for the road race.
Julie Van de Velde and an as yet unnamed rider will compete in the time trial.