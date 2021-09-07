235 patients COVID-19 on ICUs

During the week from 28 August to 3 September an average of 1,988 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down a modest 1% on the average for the previous week.

During the same period an average of 40,857 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is also down 1% on the previous week. Of those tested between 28 August and 3 September 5.4% tested positive for coronavirus. This exceeds the 5% threshold above which the WHO considers an epidemic to “be giving cause for concern”.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.09. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 109 others.

During the week from 28 August to 3 September an average of 5 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 10% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,421 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

The number of hospitalisations continues to rise. During the week from 31 August to 6 September an average of 70 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is up 16% on the average for the previous week. There are currently 725 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals, of whom 235 are on ICU wards.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues. By Sunday 4 September 70.81% of all people living in Belgium had been fully immunised. 73.24% of people here have received at least 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine.

At a regional level 89.4% of adults in Flanders are fully immunised. In Wallonia, excluding the 9 German-speaking municipalities, this is 76.6%. In the 9 German-speaking municipalities in the East of Liège Province 73.1% of all adults have been fully immunised. The Brussels-Capital Region lags far behind the rest with just 62.1% of all adults having been fully immunised there.