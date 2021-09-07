Basketball Federations asks Federal Police to investigate alleged fraud by 3x3 Belgian Lions

At the end of August, the Flemish Basketball Federation launched an investigation into possible fraud relating to the organisation of 3x3 basketball tournaments in the run up to the Olympics.

"Basketball Belgium, Association Wallonie-Bruxelles de Basketball and Basketball Flanders have collected all the available information on the alleged fraud and have deliberated on how the case should be pursued further”.

"The federations want this case to be thoroughly investigated and to this end have contacted the Federal Police Sport Cell. The criminal complaint is running parrel with a disciplinary investigation that is being carried out by Basketball Flanders”.

Basketball Belgium says that as long as the investigation is ongoing the information that is at hand is not sufficient to suspend the members of the 3x3 Red Lions team. The team made up of Thibaut Vervoort, Rafaël Bogaerts, Thierry Marien and Nick Celis came 4th at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

As long as the team is not suspended it will be able to compete in the European 3x3 basketball championships in Paris from 10 to 12 September.