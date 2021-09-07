Compensation for Pukkelpop despite questionable cancellation
The Flemish government is donating up to 1.8 million euros to the Pukkelpop music festival to cover costs incurred in the run-up to the event.
The organisers cancelled the festival arguing corona restrictions were too severe. The payment of compensation while the festival could have gone ahead triggered considerable criticism. The festival will be compensated for the costs it incurred but will have to provide proof of the expenditure. The Flemish liberals say the payment of compensation is questionable and have asked organisers and the government to act in a transparent fashion.