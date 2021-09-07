94.5% punctuality on our railways during August

The figures appear on Infrabel’s Open Data website. The figures for the two summer vacation months this year are down on those recorded in July and August 2020. In July 2020 95.9% of domestic rail services arrived at their final destination no more than 6 minutes late. This was 94.6% during August last year. The last month that punctuality was below 90% was almost 2 years ago in November 2019.

Meanwhile, the percentage of rail services that were either cancelled completely or had their routes shortened last month was 1.8%. During July 4.4% of services were cancelled or had their routes shortened. Many of the cancellations were due to the flooding in mid-July.