Belgium sends 1.2 Mio AstraZenecas to Africa
During the next few weeks Belgium is dispatching 1.2 million doses of the Oxford vaccine to several African nations. A first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by Belgium will arrive in Senegal today.
The donation is possible as a result of the fact that Belgium purchased more doses than needed. Belgian international development minister Kitir (Flemish socialist) is donating the vaccines through the international Covax programme aimed at getting more people vaccinated in developing countries through donations from richer nations. In Africa 2% of the population is fully vaccinated.